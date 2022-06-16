Honkers dropped second straight game

WILLMAR — The Rochester Honkers dropped their second straight game Wednesday, losing 10-8 to the Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League baseball.

The Stingers put together a five-run third inning as they assumed a big early lead.

The Honkers finished with 13 hits. Theo Hardy and Michael Carico each had three and Kimo Fukofuka and Tyler White had two apiece. Fukofuka homered for Rochester.

Honkers starting pitcher Lance Santerre lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and seven runs, all of them earned.

Rochester slipped to 5-10 overall and is 3-6 in its last nine games. It hosts the St. Cloud Rox at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday in its first home game five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2353