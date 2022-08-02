Honkers escape late Bismarck rally for the victory

ROCHESTER — For a time, it appeared the Rochester Honkers were in for an easy victory on Monday night, but the Bismarck Larks had other ideas.

Trailing by 10 runs, the Larks came storming back with a seven-run eighth inning. However, in the end the Honkers were able to stop the bleeding and hold on for the 12-11 victory at Mayo Field.

The Honkers improve to 11-12 in the second half and 26-31 overall. They sit nine games back of the Willmar Stingers (20-3) for the second half Great Plains West Division title with 11 games left.

The Honkers took a commanding 12-2 lead, scoring in the first four innings and highlighted by a six-run fourth. Rochester sent 12 men to the plate that inning with Dario Gomez and Alex Ritzer each delivering run-scoring singles.

Kevin Dowdell put the Honkers on the board with an RBI double, before coming around to score on a Carson Stevens RBI single. Dowdell reached base four times, driving in and scoring a pair of runs as well. He was one of four Honkers with multiple hits as the Rochester attack finished with 13.

Yet, the Larks (8-17, 19-40) refused to go away quietly.

The Larks scored seven times on seven hits in the eighth, sending 13 men to the plate. Honkers reliever Cole Mahlum was able to keep the lead in tact though by stranding the bases loaded. Mahlum picked up the save for the Honkers, striking out four in 1 2/3 innings.

The two teams will pick up their series 12:05 p.m. Wednesday in Rochester after a league-wide day off for the annual Northwoods League Major League Showcase on Tuesday in La Crosse. The game features 100 of the league's top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts in front of Major League Baseball scouts. Catcher Michael Carico and two-way player Dowdell will represent the Honkers.

