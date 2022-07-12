SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Honkers fall 10-9 to La Crosse on walk-off bases loaded walk

It appeared Dario Gomez would give Rochester a comeback victory with a three-run home run in the ninth to take a one-run lead, but then La Crosse flipped the tables.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 11, 2022 10:33 PM
LA CROSSE — Just as quickly as it seemed the Rochester Honkers snatched away a victory, the La Crosse Loggers grabbed it right back.

Thanks to a Dario Gomez three-run home run Honkers scored three in the ninth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a one-run lead, but then relief pitcher Andrew Duran struggled with his command, allowing five walks.

The last one came with the bases loaded and gave the Loggers the 10-9 walk-off victory Monday night at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

The Honkers are now 3-3 in the second half and 18-22 overall, while the Loggers are 3-3, 19-21.

Rochester led 6-2 after two, scoring a pair in the first, before four more in the second. Alex Pimental was responsible for the big blow in the four-run inning with a three-run homer.

But the Loggers scored two more in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to take an 8-6 lead into the ninth. That's when Alex Ritzer followed a Michael Brown walk with a single to lead off the inning. Gomez then smacked the go-ahead three-run shot for the Honkers on a 3-1 count.

The lead was short lived however as Duran walked the first three batters to load the bases to begin the Loggers' ninth. A sacrifice fly tied it at nine and it was followed with another fly out. Yet, Duran walked the next two hitters to give the Loggers the walk-off victory.

The Honkers will now be off two days, before returning to action on the road against Waterloo at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
