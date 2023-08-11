Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers fall in extras on walk-off sacrifice fly in Mankato

Rochester saw its two game win streak snapped Thurdsay night in Mankato.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:16 PM

MANKATO — The Rochester Honkers fell in extra innings Thursday night as the Mankato MoonDogs received a sacrifice fly from Kip Fougerousse in the 10th inning to walk-off the Honkers 6-5 in Mankato.

The loss snaps a two-game win streak for the Honkers, who have been eliminated from playoff contention and are now 14-18 in the second half and 32-34 overall. The MoonDogs improve to 18-15, 37-29.

After solo runs in the third and fourth, the Honkers took a 5-4 lead with a three-run fifth, thanks to run-scoring hits from Brendan O'Sullivan, Carson Stevens and Petey Craska. But that would be it for the Honkers offense that outhit Mankato 9-8. Mattie Thomas paced the Rochester attack, finishing a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double.

The MoonDogs would tie it in the seventh on a two-out, RBI single from Asher Bradd.

The Honkers were unable to score in their half of the 10th, but Mankato took full advantage.

After a hit by pitch led off the inning, the extra inning runner that starts on second, stole third. Two pitches later, he would score as Fougerousse lifted a sacrifice fly to give Mankato the victory.

The Honkers return to action on Friday, taking on the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35 p.m. for the final home game of the season.

Link to full box score

