Honkers fall to 0-2 to start second half of the season

La CROSSE, Wis. — The Rochester Honkers fell to 0-2 to start the second half of the Northwoods League season with a 5-1 road loss to the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday.

The Honkers are now 18-18 overall and have lost three straight games overall. The Loggers (15-21) (2-0 second half) stretched their winning streak to four games.

La Crosse was led by a fantastic outing from starting pitcher Jake Gebb (UC Riverside). The left-handed Gebb (1-0) allowed just one run in eight innings, throwing 110 pitches against a Honkers lineup that has now scored just three runs over their last two games.

The Loggers opened the scoring against Daniel Willie (Montreat College) (0-1) with a RBI groundout from Justin DeCriscio (San Diego) in the third inning. They would add two more in the fourth inning on back to back RBI singles from Dylan King (LSU) and Jackson Cobb (Kansas).

Willie got his first loss of the season, despite going at least six innings for his third consecutive start. He allowed three earned runs over six innings as his ERA went up to 1.89. Willie struck out four and walked two.

The Loggers made it 5-0 in the seventh inning with two runs off of Hayden Hable (Southern Arkansas).

Mattie Thomas had a single and scored in the eighth for the Honkers lone run. Rochester left two men on base in the inning as Gebb exited to a raucous standing ovation after one of the best starts in the Northwoods League all season long.

Cody Borraggine went 2-for-3 for the Honkers as he had half of the team's hits.

The Honkers will travel to Canada to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats Thursday for the first of a four-game series. The first pitch time is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Honkers/Loggers boxscore