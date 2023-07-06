Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Honkers fall to 0-2 to start second half of the season

The Rochester Honkers managed just four hits in a 5-1 loss to the La Crosse Loggers and they have now scored just three runs in their past two games.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:26 AM

La CROSSE, Wis. — The Rochester Honkers fell to 0-2 to start the second half of the Northwoods League season with a 5-1 road loss to the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday.

The Honkers are now 18-18 overall and have lost three straight games overall. The Loggers (15-21) (2-0 second half) stretched their winning streak to four games.

La Crosse was led by a fantastic outing from starting pitcher Jake Gebb (UC Riverside). The left-handed Gebb (1-0) allowed just one run in eight innings, throwing 110 pitches against a Honkers lineup that has now scored just three runs over their last two games.

Find more news important to you

The Loggers opened the scoring against Daniel Willie (Montreat College) (0-1) with a RBI groundout from Justin DeCriscio (San Diego) in the third inning. They would add two more in the fourth inning on back to back RBI singles from Dylan King (LSU) and Jackson Cobb (Kansas).

Willie got his first loss of the season, despite going at least six innings for his third consecutive start. He allowed three earned runs over six innings as his ERA went up to 1.89. Willie struck out four and walked two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Loggers made it 5-0 in the seventh inning with two runs off of Hayden Hable (Southern Arkansas).

Mattie Thomas had a single and scored in the eighth for the Honkers lone run. Rochester left two men on base in the inning as Gebb exited to a raucous standing ovation after one of the best starts in the Northwoods League all season long.

Cody Borraggine went 2-for-3 for the Honkers as he had half of the team's hits.

The Honkers will travel to Canada to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats Thursday for the first of a four-game series. The first pitch time is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Honkers/Loggers boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Rochester Royals, Rochester Roadrunners baseball on July 5, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open second half with Independence Day dud
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose final game of first half of season, denied playoff berth
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open second half with Independence Day dud
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson House Fire
Local
Kasson home a total loss in Tuesday fire
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Daniel Joseph Kenney
Local
Stewartville man sentenced to 18 years for sexually assaulting two girls
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Warrant issued for Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson