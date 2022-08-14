SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
Honkers fall to Express in season finale

Rochester took an early lead but it didn't last as Eau Claire scored in five consecutive innings.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 13, 2022 10:04 PM
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Express scored in five consecutive innings to knock off the Rochester Honkers 13-5 in the regular season finale 13-5 on Saturday night in Eau Claire.

The Honkers finish the 2022 Northwoods League season 17-17 in the second half and 32-36 overall, while the Express finish 22-11, 41-26 with a second half Great Plains East Division title.

The Honkers took a 3-0 lead right away in the first inning. Brandon O'Sullivan and Will Asby reach recorded an RBI with O'Sullivan scoring on a wild pitch a few batters later.

But the Express tied it in the third on four hits with Reed Latimer delivering the big blow with a two-run double.

That inning kicked off a stretch that saw the Express record a run in five consecutive frames, scoring two more in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and then five in the seventh.

Overall, the Express offense finished with 14 hits and drew nine walks against the Honkers pitching staff.

The Honkers did tally double digit hits with 10, but left 11 men on base. Alex Ritzer, Tyler White and O'Sullivan all finished with multiple hits to lead the way for the Honkers.

The NWL playoffs begin right away Sunday.

