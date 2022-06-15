SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Honkers get knocked around by Willmar

Willmar had 11 hits against the Rochester Honkers and won 7-4 in the Northwoods League game Tuesday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
June 14, 2022 10:26 PM
WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers got off to a fast start on Tuesday against the Rochester Honkers, scoring four first-inning runs en route to a 7-4 Northwoods League baseball win.

The Honkers fell to 5-9 with the loss. Willmar is 8-7.

Rochester managed eight hits, while the Stingers had 11. Nine of Willmar's came against Honkers starter Noah Rooney, who lasted four innings and allowed five runs, all earned.

Catcher Joe Longo had a pair of hits for the Honkers, one of them a triple. Nobody else had more than one hit. Michael Carico homered for Rochester.

The Honkers, who are 4-5 in their last nine games, play at Willmar again on Wednesday before returning home to play St. Cloud in a doubleheader on Thursday.

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2340

