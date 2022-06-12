Honkers get the offense going, roll past Mud Puppies 9-6

There was a fireworks display at Mayo Field on Saturday night after the Rochester Honkers played a Northwoods League game.

The Honkers put on a little fireworks display of their own during the contest as they scored a season-high nine runs to defeat the Minnesota Mud Puppies 9-6.

The Honkers had posted an 8-7 win over Mankato in their previous game.

“It’s nice to see these guys starting to get going, catching some barrels (of the bat to the ball) and playing hard,” Honkers manager Andrew Urbistondo said. “It’s really nice to see and it’s fun to coach.”

The Honkers entered the game batting .199 as a team, but they have really picked up the pace in the last two games. They boosted their team average to .215 on Saturday as they collected 13 hits against the Mud Puppies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we’re just kind of settling in,” Honkers outfielder/pitcher Jakob Guardado said. “We’re getting a couple of games under our belt, working more as a team. Everyone’s comfortable with each other.”

Stillwater native Alex Ritzer, who plays college ball at North Carolina, went 3-for-4 and hit a pair of RBI singles, one during a three-run second and another during a four-run fifth. Ritzer, who also scored three runs, said a key to getting better at the plate is getting more playing time.

“A lot of us guys redshirted in college so we haven’t seen a lot of pitches lately,” Ritzer said. “So every single day the ball keeps getting bigger and bigger. Just keep seeing the ball more and obviously the more games you get under you the more comfortable you get.”

Guardado, a native of California, said he played quite a bit at Pasadena Junior College this spring, but the season has been over for a month. He was a little rusty, but is now starting to find his groove. He was 3-for-4 with two runs scored on Friday and is now second on the team with a .280 batting average.

“I’m feeling better,” Guardado said. “I’m starting to find my niche a little bit and am getting settled in. I’m starting to get that routine going.”

The Honkers also received a lot of production from the bottom of their order. Guardado was hitting in the No. 7 spot and Ritzer was in the ninth slot. No. 6 batter Will Asby hit a solo homer while No. 8 hitter Kevin Dowdell was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Asby leads the team with two homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games played.

“It’s obviously nice to get some of those bottom guys going,” Ritzer said. “Our lineup is pretty interchangeable so our bottom guys aren't really bottom guys; you can put them at the top.”

Leadoff hitter Nate Chester wen 2-for-5 for the Honkers with an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the best part of any game, when the bottom of the order works you can flip it to the top and let them do the work, too,” Guardado added. “That really streams it along.”

On the mound, AJ Campbell had his second straight strong start to earn his second straight win for the Honkers. After pitching five scoreless innings in first outing, the right-handed Campbell allowed three earned runs on six hits over five innings Saturday. He allowed two runs in his final inning.

Urbistondo said that Campbell’s ability to throw a curveball for a strike early in the count was a big factor.

“He kept them off balance and he pounded the zone so he reaped the rewards from that,” Urbistondo said.

Caleb Lingenfelter, the fourth Honkers pitcher, tossed a scoreless ninth and struck out two to earn a save.

The win was the second straight for the Honkers, the first time they have managed more than one win in a row this season. They are now 5-6 overall, including 4-1 at Mayo Field.

“We’re still waiting for about four or five guys, but we’ve got a really good group of guys here and they’re really starting to jell together right now which is awesome to see,” Urbistondo said.

The Honkers are 1-6 on the road and play their next four away from Mayo Field. Urbistondo said the Honkers have to continue to throw strikes on the mound, play strong defense and hit the ball better on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say just block out the fans at away games,” Ritzer said. “And just act like we’re in Rochester. The fans are great here.”

David Rodriguez, a right-hander out of Delta College, is expected to start on the mound when the Honkers play at Duluth at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“I’m expecting a really good start from him and if the bats get going it will be a really good weekend for the Honkers,” Urbistondo said.

