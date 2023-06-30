Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers get things right to tune of 19-2 win

The Rochester Honkers scored 10 runs in the third inning and went on to blast the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:59 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers entered Thursday night’s game with the Minnesota Mud Puppies having lost five of their last six Northwoods League baseball games.

But the Honkers righted their ship in a big way at Mayo Field, blasting the Mud Puppies 19-2.

Rochester’s biggest inning was the third when they scored 10 runs and took a 16-1 lead.

The Honkers outhit the Mud Puppies 12-4 and played error-free baseball.

Kimo Fukofuka went 3-for-4 with a home run, drove in five runs and scored four times. Brendan O’Sullivan, Petey Craska and Paul Schoenfeld each had two hits, including a home run by Craska. Ian Daugherty also homered.

Winning pitcher was Max Meyer, one of four pitchers used in the game by Rochester.

The Honkers, now 16-14 overall, play at the Mankato Moondogs at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
