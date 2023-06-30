Honkers get things right to tune of 19-2 win

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers entered Thursday night’s game with the Minnesota Mud Puppies having lost five of their last six Northwoods League baseball games.

But the Honkers righted their ship in a big way at Mayo Field, blasting the Mud Puppies 19-2.

Rochester’s biggest inning was the third when they scored 10 runs and took a 16-1 lead.

The Honkers outhit the Mud Puppies 12-4 and played error-free baseball.

Kimo Fukofuka went 3-for-4 with a home run, drove in five runs and scored four times. Brendan O’Sullivan, Petey Craska and Paul Schoenfeld each had two hits, including a home run by Craska. Ian Daugherty also homered.

Winning pitcher was Max Meyer, one of four pitchers used in the game by Rochester.

The Honkers, now 16-14 overall, play at the Mankato Moondogs at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

