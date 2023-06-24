Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honkers get walked off at Eau Claire, fall out of first place

The Rochester Honkers lost another close one Friday, this time when Eau Claire used back-to-back ninth-inning hits to beat the Honkers in dramatic fashion.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 23, 2023 at 11:28 PM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Those good feelings the Rochester Honkers had through the first two-plus weeks of the season may still be there, but they're now accompanied by some uncertainty.

After looking like the best team in the Northwoods League early in the 2023 season, the Honkers have fallen back to the pack and have fallen out of first place in the logjam that is the Northwoods League Great Plains East Division standings.

Rochester's 3-2 loss at Eau Claire Friday night leaves it in a tie with the Express for third place in the division, a game back of division co-leaders Thunder Bay and Duluth.

The Honkers (14-12 overall) didn't trail in Friday's game until the final batter — Express catcher Cole Conn — drilled a one-out single to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning. Conn's hit drove in Rayth Peterson, who opened the inning with a double to the left-center gap off Honkers reliever Greyson Christian, who suffered the loss.

Rochester scored its only two runs in the top of the fourth inning, when Tyler White delivered a clutch two-out single to center field that brought home Petey Craska and Ian Daugherty for a 2-0 lead.

Eau Claire got one run back in the bottom of the inning on a fielder's choice, then tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Nate Witte led off the inning with a home run to left field.

Honkers starter Cole Mahlum was solid, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, with one walk and two strikeouts. Corbin Barker then briged the gap nicely between Mahlum and Christian. Barker pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless and hitless ball. He issued two walks and struck out four, bouncing back from a rough outing against Duluth on Wednesday. Barker allowed three runs in one inning of work in the Honkers 3-1 loss at Duluth two days ago.

Rochester hosts the league-leading Willmar Stingers (19-5) at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

By Staff reports
