Honkers heating up at a good time

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers are finding ways to win in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

Their most recent victory was a "wild" one.

After finishing below .500 in the first half, Rochester has won three of its first five games in the second half and it has won four of its past six overall.

Sunday, the Honkers let a four-run lead get away, but rallied to beat the La Crosse Loggers 9-8 in 10 innings without getting a hit in the 10th.

Rochester pieced together the winning run as Alex Ritzer led off the bottom of the 10th by reaching on an error. Theo Hardy came in to pinch run, and moved from first to third on another Loggers error.

Then, with one out and Kevin Dowdell at the plate, Loggers reliever Grady Gorgen delivered a wild pitch that allowed Hardy to race home from third base with the winning run.

The victory helped the Honkers improve to 3-2 in the second half of the season and stay within two games of first-place St. Cloud. Rochester has won four of its past six, its only two losses in that stretch coming at the hands of St. Cloud, which is 5-0 in the second half.

Rochester never trailed in Sunday's game, holding a 6-1 lead after three innings and an 8-4 lead after five. But the Loggers rallied with two runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth.

The Honkers were led at the plate by outfielder Tyler White, who went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Leadoff hitter Dario Gomez was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Rochester used six pitchers in the game, with Sebastian Mejia earning the victory. Mejia — a hard-throwing right hander from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — pitched a perfect top of the 10th.

Jakob Guardado started for Rochester. He pitched the first five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Honkers are back in action Monday at La Crosse at 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Honkers 9, Loggers 8 (10 innings)