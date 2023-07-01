Honkers hold off Mankato to stay in contention for first-half championship

MANKATO — The Rochester Honkers entered the top of the ninth inning at ISG Field on Friday night with a one-run lead over the Mankato MoonDogs.

The Honkers didn't get a hit in their half of the ninth, but they finished it with a three-run lead.

Rochester took advantage of Mankato's struggles on the mound to score two key insurance runs en route to a 4-2 Northwoods League victory.

The win pulls Rochester (17-14) within one game of first place in the NWL Great Plains East Division.

The Honkers are right on the tail of first-place Eau Claire (18-13) and second-place Thunder Bay (16-12). After a 6:35 p.m. game against Mankato on Saturday at Mayo Field, the Honkers play at Eau Claire at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, then host the Express at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the final game of the first half of the season.

The teams leading each of the NWL's four divisions after Monday's games are complete, earn playoff spots as first-half champions.

The Honkers led the MoonDogs 2-1 entering the ninth inning Friday.

Rochester's patience at the plate paid off in the top half of the inning as it turned two hit batters and two walks into two runs, to extend its lead to 4-1. With MoonDogs reliever Myles Meyer struggling to find the strike zone, Honkers' No. 9 hitter Jakob Guardado watched five pitches and walked with the bases loaded to make it a 3-1 game. Paul Schoenfeld followed by driving a fly ball deep to right field, bringing home Kyle Fossum on a sacrifice fly.

Mankato didn't go down easily, though. It used a hit, a walk and two wild pitches by Rochester reliever Corbin Barker to score a run and pull within 4-2. Mankato had the tying run at the plate when Barker struck out Nolan Tichy to end the game.

Barker earned his first save of the season, throwing the final two innings and allowing a run on one hit with four strikeouts.

It was a TEAM effort in a 4-2 big time victory on the road in Mankato. Daniel Willie was terrific, allowing just one run in seven innings. Our ace is the @CentralBarkRCH Top Dog of the Night! #CentralBarkRochester #FunForTheWholeFlock pic.twitter.com/5I0oyVS6mj — Rochester Honkers (@RochHonkers) July 1, 2023

Daniel Wille picked up the win in his second start with the Honkers. Wille had a strong outing, pitching the first seven innings, allowing one run on four hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. Wille has had quality starts in both of his outings with the Honkers; he pitched six innings and gave up no runs and six hits, while walking one batter and striking out seven in the Honkers' 3-1 loss to Duluth on June 21.

Schoenfeld (2-for-4, 1 RBI) and Ben North led the Honkers at the plate. North was 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI, blasting a two-out solo homer in the top of the seventh on a 3-0 pitch.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Honkers 4, Mankato MoonDogs 2