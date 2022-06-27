SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers lose 7-run lead, game to visiting Waterloo

The Rochester Honkers opened an 8-1 lead after three innings on Sunday, but couldn't make that lead stick in a 10-9 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 27, 2022 12:07 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Rochester Honkers couldn't have asked for a better start.

But the first three innings of Sunday's Northwoods League baseball game against the Waterloo Bucks at Mayo Field were as good as it got.

The Honkers opened a seven-run lead after three innings, but watched that lead — and the game — dwindle away as Waterloo rallied for a 10-9 win.

Rochester (11-15 overall) gave up five runs in the top of the fifth inning, then three more in the top of the eighth as the Bucks — who sit in last place in the Great Plains Conference, East Division at 7-19 — rallied for the victory.

Neither team played particularly well in the field, as they combined for nine errors, six of which were committed by Waterloo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers struggled offensively after a six-run first inning, three runs of which were unearned and two others occurred due to bases-loaded walks. That gave the Honkers a 6-1 lead after one.

Zachary Meddings had a two-out, RBI double for Rochester in the second inning, and Kimo Fukofuma was credited with an RBI in the bottom of the third when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That made it 8-1 after three

Waterloo's five-run sixth inning was highlighted by a two-out grand slam by Liam Critchett, pulling his team within two after six.

Kyle Huckstorf got the Bucks within a run, at 9-8, with a leadoff homer in the top of the eighth. With two outs in the inning, Ryan Grabosch delivered a two-run base hit that drove in the tying and winning runs.

Rochester had plenty of chances to extend its lead — and blow the game open — but the Honkers stranded a whopping 20 runners on base in the game. They stranded the bases loaded an incredible five times — in the first, third, fourth, eighth and ninth innings.

They loaded the bases on a single, an error and a walk in the bottom of the ninth — getting the winning run into scoring position — but Bucks' reliever Grant Hubka got Rochester's Tyler White to strike out swinging to end the threat and the game.

Rochester plays division rival Bismarck at home Monday at 6:35 p.m. and again Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.

Box score: Waterloo Bucks 10, Rochester Honkers 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Chez Bojji Kids Cooking Class
Local
Culinary creativity: Chef Bojji hosts annual cooking class for children
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
June 26, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
June 26, 2022 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Sports
Med City FC has no 'luck" against Duluth FC
Duluth FC scored twice in the final 27 minutes and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the National Premier Soccer League, Med City FC.
June 25, 2022 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Rochester Royals have winning streak snapped at eight
The Dundas Dukes handed the Rochester Royals at 10-5 loss in amateur baseball on Sunday.
June 26, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Offensive outburst leads Honkers past Bucks
Rochester recorded 15 hits and drew 10 walks against the Waterloo pitching staff.
June 25, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
From uncertainty to Buster Posey finalist, Honkers catcher Carico has had a quite a year
Davidson College sophomore Michael Carico -- in his first season as the Rochester Honkers' catcher -- delivered a record-setting season for the Wildcats after coming back from a torn labrum.
June 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers drop second straight against Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Express limited the Rochester Honkers to four hits as it ended a 5-1 winner on Friday.
June 24, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports