Honkers lose final game of first half of season, denied playoff berth

ROCHESTER — If the Rochester Honkers are going to earn a playoff berth in the Northwoods League in 2023, it will have to come in the second half of the season.

The Honkers had a chance to earn a berth out of the Great Plains East division with a win on Monday in the final game of the first half of the season and a loss by both Thunder Bay and Duluth. Both those teams lost, but the Honkers couldn't get the job done as they suffered a 12-1 home setback to the Eau Claire Express.

The Honkers, looking for their first playoff berth since 2011, finish the first half of the season 18-16.

Eau Claire opened the game up by scoring four times in the third inning and five more in the fourth.

Kyle Fossum provided the lone offensive highlight for the Honkers when he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. Fossum's first homer of the season cut the score to 9-1.

The Honkers finished with just three hits. Ben North and Ian Daugherty both hit singles for the Honkers.

Dylan O'Connell was 2-for-5 with a homer, double and three RBIs for the Express and catcher Cole Conn was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Will Lavin suffered the loss for the Honkers. He allowed four runs in three innings, but all four runs were unearned.

Isaac Lyon allowed one run on three hits over seven innings to earn the win for Eau Claire.

The Honkers are slated to host the La Crosse Loggers in a 4th of July game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Mayo Field in the opening game of the second half of the season.

Honkers/Eau Claire boxscore

