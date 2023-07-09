Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers lose in 10 innings

The Rochester Honkers outhit the Thunder Bay Border Cats by one, but still lost in extra innings.

By Staff reports
July 08, 2023 at 11:26 PM

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — Thunder Bay scored three runs in the fifth inning and twice in the 10th as it beat the Rochester Honkers 7-6 in Northwoods League baseball Saturday.

The Honkers lost despite outhitting the Border Cats 8-7.

Kimo Fukofuka led the Honkers by going 3-for-3 from the plate. Kyle Fossum added two hits. Both players doubled.

Will Lavin pitched 4 2/3 innings for Rochester, allowing three runs.

The Honkers, who are 2-3 in the second half of the season, play Thunder Bay again at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

