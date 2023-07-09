Honkers lose in 10 innings

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — Thunder Bay scored three runs in the fifth inning and twice in the 10th as it beat the Rochester Honkers 7-6 in Northwoods League baseball Saturday.

The Honkers lost despite outhitting the Border Cats 8-7.

Kimo Fukofuka led the Honkers by going 3-for-3 from the plate. Kyle Fossum added two hits. Both players doubled.

Will Lavin pitched 4 2/3 innings for Rochester, allowing three runs.

The Honkers, who are 2-3 in the second half of the season, play Thunder Bay again at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.