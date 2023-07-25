Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers lose late lead in loss to Waterloo

The Bucks scored three runs

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:55 PM

WATERLOO — The Rochester Honkers were unable to hold a late lead as the Waterloo Bucks scored three in the eighth to come away with a 4-2 win Monday night in Waterloo.

The Honkers fall to 9-10 in the second half and 27-26 overall, while the Bucks improve to 14-5 and 28-25.

Despite just three hits, the Honkers took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning after Brendan O'Sullivan scored on one of four Bucks' errors on the night in the seventh. All-star Kimo Fukofuka drove in the other Honkers run with a RBI single in the first.

Yet, the Bucks started their half of the eighth by reaching on an error. Two batters later, Greg Nichols delivered a two-run single. He would steal second, before scoring after back-to-back wild pitches by reliever Sebastian Diaz.

The Honkers did have a chance in the ninth.

O'Sullivan singled with one out, Petey Craska was then hit by a pitch and Cody Barraggine walked. Yet, Mattie Thomas popped out to third and Ben North struck out to end the game to strand the bases loaded.

All-star Will Lavin pitched well in the start, allowing just one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. His ERA now sits at 1.48.

Hayden Hable followed with 2 2/3 shutout innings, with just one walk being the only base runner. Diaz took the loss after allowing the three runs in an inning of work.

The Honkers and Bucks return to action Wednesday playing a double-header with first pitch being at 5:35 p.m. at Mayo Field with game two scheduled to follow.

By Staff reports
