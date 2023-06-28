Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers lose ninth inning lead, fall to Mud Puppies in extras

Rochester overcame three deficits but couldn't hold a late lead in an important game with playoff implications.

062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Honkers’ Kyle Fossum hits the ball during the Northwoods League baseball game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 5:36 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers road to the postseason just got a little tougher.

The Honkers couldn't hold a one-run lead in the ninth and would later fall in extra innings as the Minnesota Mud Puppies would score twice in the 10th to take the 8-6 victory Wednesday afternoon at Mayo Field.

The loss drops the Honkers to 15-14 overall and drops them 1 1/2 games back of Thunder Bay and Eau Claire for first place in the Great Plains East Sub-Division. Those two teams play later Wednesday night.

The first half ends Monday.

The Honkers found themselves down early after the Mud Puppies (5-11) — who only play road games — scored three runs on three hits in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Yet, that would be the only blemish for Honkers' starter Kaden Wickersham, who allowed just two more hits the rest of the way. His final line was three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

It allowed the Honkers offense to chip away.

Tyler White made it 3-1 with a run-scoring single in the third and another run would come across on a throwing error in the fifth.

The Honkers capitalized on another throwing error in the seventh. This one scored two to tie the game at 4.

But the Honkers would give the lead right back with an error of their own that led to an unearned run.

For the game, both teams each had four errors, which led to a total of five unearned runs.

Yet, it did appear the Honkers took the lead for good in the eighth with back-to-back bases loaded walks to make it 6-5 heading to the ninth.

However, Mitch Cummins blasted a one-out, game-tying solo home run to left off of closer Michael Banderas. Minnesota would score two more off of Banderas in the 10th that proved to be the difference.

The Honkers did have a chance in the 10th.

They had the bases loaded and one out, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the contest.

The Honkers will look to split the two-game series on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

