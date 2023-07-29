Honkers lose ninth inning lead then walked off in Bismarck

BISMARCK — The Rochester Honkers lost another tough one on Friday night.

The Honkers smashed 15 hits and scored in six of nine innings, but it wasn't enough as the Bismarck Larks scored four times in the bottom of the ninth to come away with an unlikely 16-15 win in Bismarck.

The Honkers now fall to 10-12 in the second half and 28-28 overall, while the Larks improve to 7-17 and 22-35.

Rochester looked in control multiple times, especially after Brendan O'Sullivan broke a 12-12 tie in the eighth with a two-run single. Dario Gomez followed with a run-scoring single to make it a three-run lead. O'Sullivan and Gomez combined for 11 RBIs with Gomez leading the way with six, while going 2-for-4. O'Sullivan finished 3-for-4 with a pair of walks as well.

All-star Kimo Fukofuka also had three hits and was one of three Honkers to tally three runs scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the Larks were able to score four runs all with two outs, the last of which came on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded for the walk-off victory.

The Honkers surged ahead with eight unanswered runs to take a 12-6 lead into the bottom of the sixth. The bulk of which came in a four-run fourth in which Gomez delivered a two-run single.

Yet, the Larks answered with a five-run sixth, taking advantage of four walks and an error in the inning.

The Honkers will look to bounce back against the Minot Hot Tots at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday in Minot.

Link to full box score