SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers offense bounces back in dominating victory over Bucks

Rochester drew 12 walks and smashed 19 hits to sprint past Waterloo.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 10, 2022 10:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WATERLOO — The Rochester Honkers offense came alive and the pitching staff combined for a three-hit shutout to knock off the Waterloo Bucks 18-0 Wednesday night.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Honkers are now 15-16 in the second half and 30-35 overall, while the Bucks fall to 6-24 and 15-48.

Also Read
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers offense held in check, swept by MoonDogs
The Rochester bats were quiet most of the night as Mankato used a five-run first to to finish off the sweep.
August 09, 2022 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers bats go quiet after fast start, fall to MoonDogs
Rochester jumped ahead with a four-run first, before the offense was silenced by the Mankato bullpen.
August 08, 2022 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

After a series that saw the offense held relatively in check the previous two nights in Mankato, the Honkers bounced back in a big way.

Every single starter recorded a hit with seven finishing with at least two or more. The Honkers also drew 12 walks and had six doubles.

Will Asby finished with two of those with the first coming as part of a three-run fourth when his two-run double made it 4-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers then blew it open with a five-run fifth that saw them finish with just one hit in the frame. Rochester added two in the seventh, three in the eighth and four more in the ninth.

Jacob Smith, Frank Craska and Justin Agnor combined for a three-hit shutout. Smith picked up the win, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts in six shutout innings.

The two teams will finish off their series on Thursday in Waterloo. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
1583 Nick Jarrett Mens Champs.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Jarrett savors matching up with younger golfers at prestigious tournament
Nick Jarrett, a 33-year-old from Rochester, is in a different place in his life than most of the college-age golfers he faced at this year's Resorters Tournament in Alexandria last week. He enjoyed every minute of a run to the finals with his young family by his side at the Alexandria Golf Club.
August 10, 2022 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Eric Morken
Minnesota Wild Road Tour
Sports
Photos: Minnesota Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill stops in Rochester for 2022 Road Tour
Minnesota Wild Road Tour stopped in Rochester for an evening of hockey-related activities, food, and a visit from Wild Defenseman Jon Merrill on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Graham Park in Rochester.
August 08, 2022 07:37 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Meister Family
Sports
House fire has Meisters grateful for community support
Angie and Kurt Meister had the upstairs of their Rochester family home catch fire on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Meisters are one of Rochester's most recognizable names when it comes to athletics.
August 08, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
051022.SORENSEN.MUG.jpg
Sports
Narveson: Rochester's Sorensen riding high atop USMTS standings
Dustin Sorensen struggled a bit over the weekend at races in Kansas and Missouri, but the young Modified driver from Rochester still sits atop the points in the United States Modified Touring Series.
August 07, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson