Honkers offense bounces back in dominating victory over Bucks

WATERLOO — The Rochester Honkers offense came alive and the pitching staff combined for a three-hit shutout to knock off the Waterloo Bucks 18-0 Wednesday night.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Honkers are now 15-16 in the second half and 30-35 overall, while the Bucks fall to 6-24 and 15-48.

After a series that saw the offense held relatively in check the previous two nights in Mankato, the Honkers bounced back in a big way.

Every single starter recorded a hit with seven finishing with at least two or more. The Honkers also drew 12 walks and had six doubles.

Will Asby finished with two of those with the first coming as part of a three-run fourth when his two-run double made it 4-0.

The Honkers then blew it open with a five-run fifth that saw them finish with just one hit in the frame. Rochester added two in the seventh, three in the eighth and four more in the ninth.

Jacob Smith, Frank Craska and Justin Agnor combined for a three-hit shutout. Smith picked up the win, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts in six shutout innings.

The two teams will finish off their series on Thursday in Waterloo. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

