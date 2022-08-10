Honkers offense held in check, swept by MoonDogs

MANKATO — The normally high-powered Rochester Honkers offense was held in check as the Honkers fell to the Mankato MoonDogs 8-1 Tuesday night in Mankato.

The Honkers are now 14-16 in the second half and 29-35 overall, while the MoonDogs are 19-11, 38-26.

It was the Honkers that struck first for the second consecutive night, taking a 1-0 lead after Tyler White scored on a wild pitch.

Yet, just like Monday, the MoonDogs responded in bunches.

Mankato scored five runs on just two hits, capitalizing off of three unearned runs after an error by Tyler White in center field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoonDogs added two more in the fourth and another in the six.

The Honkers offense, meanwhile, struggled, managing just three hits until the ninth inning. The Honkers scored three runs on four hits in the frame, but by then it was too little too late.

Hayfield High School graduate and University of Minnesota commit Easton Fritcher finished 1-for-5 with a single for the MoonDogs. He is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with an on-base percentage of .410 in nine games for Mankato.

Rochester will look to bounce back Wednesday when it travels to take on the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score