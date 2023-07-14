Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers offense silenced in loss to Minnesota

Rochester was held to just three hits as it dropped its third consecutive game.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:12 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers offense was held in check, mustering just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Mud Puppies Thursday night at Mayo Field.

It's the third straight defeat for the Honkers, who fall to 4-7 in the second half and 22-23 overall, while the Mud Puppies (1-4, 7-17) collected their first win of the second half.

The Rochester offense had a hard time against the Minnesota pitching staff, especially starter Jacob Mrosko.

The Chanhassen, Minn. native allowed just one hit — a Mattie Thomas fifth inning single — and one walk, while striking out 11 in six shutout innings.

Holden Garcia pitched well for the Honkers, allowing just three hits, but two of those left the yard. Carter Hanson made it 3-0 in the fourth for the Mud Puppies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia finished striking out six in seven innings.

The Honkers got on the board on a Ben North two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth. They had the tying run represented in both the eighth and the ninth innings, but both opportunities ended with strikeouts.

The Honkers will go for the series split on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.

By Staff reports
