Sports

Honkers offense unable to break through in loss to Thunder Bay

Rochester managed just one hit off of Border Cats' starter Robert Spencer.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:55 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers couldn't come through with the big hit, leaving nine on base in a 5-2 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Mayo Field Thursday night.

It's the second consecutive loss for Rochester, which drops to 8-9 in the second half and 26-25 overall. The Border Cats improve to 5-12, 22-27.

The Honkers were silenced by Thunder Bay starter Robert Spencer, who allowed just one run on one hit, while striking out five in five innings to improve to 2-3 on the year. Rochester did have a runner on base in six of the nine innings, but struck out 10 times on the night.

Thunder Bay took a 5-0 lead with single runs in the first, third and fourth innings, before adding two more in the sixth. Daylan Pena hit a pair of home runs to lead the Border Cats.

The Honkers would add single runs in the sixth and the eighth on Ian Daughtery and Nico Regino run-scoring singles. Rochester did have all-star Kimo Fukofuka representing the tying run at the plate in that eighth inning but lined out to right field to end the inning.

The two teams will run it back as the Honkers will look to split the two-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Mayo Field.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
