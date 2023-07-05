Honkers open second half with Independence Day dud

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers opened the second half of the Northwoods League on Tuesday, July 4, but they opened it with a dud.

The Honkers managed six hits but couldn’t sustain rallies in a 4-2 loss to La Crosse at Mayo Field.

The Loggers (1-0 second half) did all of their damage early, and all of it against Honkers starting pitcher Drew Peters. La Crosse scored once in the top of the second, twice in third and once more in the fourth, for all the offense it would need.

Peters dropped to 0-1 this summer, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits. He struck out four batters and walked none.

The Loggers had nine hits, with No. 2 hitter Justin DeCriscio being a thorn in the Honkers side all night. La Crosse’s second baseman went 4-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored. He was the only player on either team with multiple hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brendan O’Sullivan and Ben North drove in a run apiece for Rochester. North hit a towering so homer in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 4-2 game.

A bright spot for the Honkers was the work of Sam Hanson and Frank Craska out of the bullpen. They kept the Loggers scoreless over the final five innings, allowing four total hits.

Hanson pitched the fifth through seventh innings, with Craska covering the final two.

Rochester (0-1 second half) begins a five-game road trip at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at La Crosse. The Honkers then go to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for a four-game series against the Border Cats from Thursday through Sunday.