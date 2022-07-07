Honkers open the second half with blowout of Mud Puppies

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers started the second half on the right foot, sprinting past the Minnesota Mud Puppies 9-1 on Wednesday at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 16-19 overall and 1-0 in the second half, while the Mud Puppies — who play only road games — are 6-12, 0-1.

Rochester led 9-0 after four innings, scoring a run in the first and second, before three in the third and four more in the fourth.

The Honkers combined for seven runs on nine hits with Alex Ritzer collecting an RBI in each inning. Nico Regino drove in a pair of runs as well in addition to finishing 3-for-5 to raise his average to .343. Tyler White and Joe Longo each also had three hits, going 3-for-4.

Theo Hardy smacked his first home run of the season in the second inning as the Honkers offense finished with 15 hits.

In his second start of the season, Nathan Hansen allowed just three hits with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings. The 6-foot-3 right-hander from San Joaquin Delta College has now allowed just two runs in 10 innings this season.

Kevin Dowdell then struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief.

The Honkers go for the sweep of the Mud Puppies at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

