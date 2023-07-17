Honkers out-hit, outscore Eau Claire in back-and-forth battle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Rochester Honkers hitters did their jobs well on Sunday, sometimes by swinging the bat and sometimes by keeping it on their shoulders.

In a wild, back-and-forth 18-11 Northwoods League baseball victory at Eau Claire, the Honkers used 13 hits and 13 walks to put up 18 runs and win their third consecutive game.

The Honkers are now 7-7 in the second half of the season and sit five games back of Great Plains East leader La Crosse (11-1).

Sunday, Rochester scored in bunches.

It scored four runs in the second to tie the score 4-4, then four more in the sixth to tie it 8-8.

After Eau Claire answered with three in the bottom of the seventh, Rochester took the lead for good with a seven-run top of the eighth. The Honkers tacked on three more runs for good measure in the top of the ninth inning.

Seven Honkers had at least one hit in the game, led by No. 9 hitter and center fielder Cody Borraggine, who was 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Five Honkers drove in more than one run, including Borraggine, left fielder Tyler White (1-for-3, 3 RBIs); second baseman Ben North (2-for-4, 3 runs, 4 RBIs); shortstop Brendan O'Sullivan (2-for-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs) and catcher Andrew Guidara (2-for-5, 2 RBIs).

Reliever Sam Hanson earned the win for the Honkers. He allowed three runs on two hits, with two walks and two strikeouts over two innings.

The Honkers are idle on Monday; they'll look to extend their winning streak to four games on Tuesday, when they play at Willmar at 7:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Honkers 18, Eau Claire Express 11