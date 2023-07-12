Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers pitcher Willie is stellar in win over Bismarck

Danielle Willie threw seven standout innings as the Rochester Honkers beat the Bismarck Larks 4-1.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 11, 2023 at 11:20 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers won for the second time in as many nights on Tuesday, beating the Bismarck Larks 4-1 in Northwoods League baseball at Mayo Field.

The Honkers outhit the Larks 9-4 and committed just one error.

Winning pitcher was Daniel Willie, who improved to 2-1 overall. Willie worked the first seven innings and allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Tyler White led the Rochester offense, going 3-for-4. Cody Borraggine added two hits.

Bismarck got its lone run iin the eighth inning.

The Honkers host the Duluth Huskies in a pair of games Wednesday starting at 12:05 p.m.

Rochester is 4-4 in the Northwoods League’s second half.

