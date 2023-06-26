Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honkers pitchers pounded by Stingers

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:11 AM

ROCHESTER — One night after snapping a three-game losing streak by beating the best team in the Northwoods League, the Rochester Honkers were dealt some payback by the Willmar Stingers.

Willmar scored 13 runs on 12 hits against the first three Rochester pitchers Sunday at Mayo Field en route to a 13-7 victory against the Honkers.

With the loss, Rochester (15-13 overall) sits one game back of first place in the NWL Great Plains East Division. The Honkers are tied with the Duluth Huskies for third place, while Thunder Bay (14-10) and Eau Claire (15-11) are tied for first in the log-jammed division.

Sunday, Willmar scored a run in the first, then blew the game open in the middle innings. The Stingers scored four runs in the third, three in the fourth and one more in the fifth to open up a 9-3 lead after five innings. They added four more runs in the seventh to extend the lead to 13-4.

Second baseman Easton Richter led Rochester at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Paul Schoenfeld and Tyler White — the top two hitters in the Honkers' order — both went 2-for-4.

The Honkers needed five pitchers to get through the game, none of whom lasted more than three innings. Starter Daniel Zang gave up five runs on four hits through three innings and took the loss. Sean Head then allowed three runs in one inning of relief, followed by Frank Craska, who was hit for five runs on five hits in three innings.

Kaden Wickersham pitched a scoreless eighth and Trevor Lee a hitless ninth, but the Honkers were in too deep of a hole by that point.

The Honkers, who have lost five of their past seven games, are off Monday and Tuesday. They return to action with a two-game home series against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday and Thursday.

BOX SCORE: Willmar 13, Rochester 7

