Sports

Honkers pitching, defense continue to struggle in loss to Duluth

The Rochester Honkers allowed eight or more runs for the sixth time in eight games in a blowout loss to Duluth on Sunday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 8:19 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers pitching troubles continued Sunday evening at Mayo Field.

Perhaps the best relief for the Honkers right now is that the season will be over in less than a week.

The Honkers have just five games to go in a season that started with promise and the chase for a Northwoods League playoff spot, and is now winding down with the team out of the playoff picture.

After a 10-5 loss to the Duluth Huskies on Sunday, Rochester has just one home game remaining, a 6:35 p.m. start against La Crosse on Friday.

In between, the Honkers will play at Waterloo on Monday, and at Mankato on Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll close their season at La Crosse on Saturday.

Rochester is now 12-17 in the second half of the season and 30-33 overall. Though it has been eliminated from the playoffs, it still has an opportunity to finish the year with an above .500 mark.

To do that, though, it will need its pitching to hold up. Its defense didn’t help, either, in its most recent setback.

Sunday’s loss to Duluth marked the sixth time in eight games that the Honkers have surrendered eight or more runs. They have just a 2-6 record in those games.

Duluth did a good portion of its damage early. Max Coupe led off the game with a home run, then the Huskies used a five-run second inning to build a 6-0 lead after two.

Honkers starter Jackson Lux was tagged for all six of those runs, but just one was earned, as Rochester committed three errors. Lux lasted four innings, allowing six runs on two hits, with seven walks and two strikeouts.

The Honkers attempted to battle back with three runs in the eighth inning, pulling within 7-3, but Duluth answered with three of its own in the ninth to extend the lead to 10-3.

Rochester added two more in the ninth.

Shortstop Brendan O’Sullivan led the team at the playe, going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Carson Stevens and Kimo Fukofuka also had two hits each.

BOX SCORE: Duluth Huskies 10, Rochester Honkers 5

