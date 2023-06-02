99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honkers pitching stellar again in shutout victory over Thunder Bay

Rochester used five shutout innings from starter Max Meyer and the bullpen followed with four scoreless innings of their own on Thursday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:53 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers received more stellar pitching as starter Max Meyer and the bullpen combined for the shutout in a 7-0 victory over Thunder Bay on Thursday at Mayo Field.

The Honkers improve to 3-1 overall and have yet to allow more than three runs in a game this season.

Meyer went five shutout innings, allowing just three hits to go along with eight strikeouts. Michael Banderas, Jacob Bosse, Dylan Dostrup and Drew Fifer then combined for four one-hit, shutout innings out of the bullpen.

The Honkers offense had just five hits but scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball in the fourth. Griffen Sotomayor and Jakob Guardado each had run-scoring singles for the Honkers, who are back in action Friday when they host the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

