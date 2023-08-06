Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers' pitching suffers in lopsided loss to Duluth

Rochester Honkers pitchers allowed 14 hits in a 14-2 loss to the Duluth Muskies.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:27 PM

ROCHESTER — After showing signs of life on Friday, the Rochester Honkers dipped again on Saturday in a 14-2 Northwoods League baseball loss to the Duluth Muskies at Mayo Field.

The Honkers’ pitching staff was punished, as it allowed 14 hits and at least two runs in five out of nine innings.

The contest came on the heels of Rochester pitcher Daniel Willie tossing a four-hit gem on Saturday.

The Honkers have now lost five of their last six games.

Taking the pitching loss Saturday was Hayden Hable. He allowed five hits and five runs over three innings.

Duluth pitchers limited the Honkers to just five hits. Dario Gomez went 2-for-4.

Rochester is in action again Sunday, host Duluth at 5:05 p.m. at Mayo Field. The Honkers have six games left on their schedule, the final one Aug. 12 in La Crosse, Wis.

Honkers game summary.

