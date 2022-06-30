Honkers post second straight victory

DULUTH — The Rochester Honkers won their second game in a row on Wednesday night, defeating the Duluth Huskies 6-2 at Wade Stadium in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers (13-16) scored two quick runs in the first inning as Theo Hardy (San Jose State) and Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) walked and Alex Pimentel (Long Beach State) hit a two-run triple.

Nate Hansen (Delta College) made his summer debut on the mound for the Honkers. The Rochester starter kept the Huskies off the board in his first three innings, stranding five. However he gave up the lead in the fourth. After hitting Devin Hurdle (Nebraska Omaha) with a pitch, Hudson Sapp (Ole Miss) hit an RBI double. Bobby Blandford (Fresno State) tied the game with an RBI single.

Hansen earned the win as he rebounded with a scoreless fifth and the Honkers re-took the lead in the sixth. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Colby Wilkerson (UNC) hit into a double play allowing Michael Brown (Washington) to score. With a runner at third and two outs, Theo Hardy lined an RBI single to center, giving Rochester a 4-2 lead.

The Honkers added two more in the eighth to pull away. Michael Brown hit his first home run of the summer, a solo shot to right field, making it 5-2. Tyler White (Long Beach State) singled up the middle, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error to close the scoring.

The pitching for the Honkers was again fantastic. Hansen became the 11th Honkers starter in the last 12 games to allow three earned runs or fewer in a start. The Rochester bullpen backed him up with four scoreless innings. Carson Revay (Fresno State) threw a scoreless sixth. Through six appearances Revay has a 1.80 ERA.

Jace Root (Santa Clara) pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings. Root has not allowed an earned run in his last 15 innings and his ERA is down to 2.08. Thaniel Trumper (Doane) came on in the ninth and closed it out by fanning a pair. Trumper has a 2.45 ERA over 13 appearances and 31 strike outs in 14 2/3 innings.

The Honkers look for the series sweep with David Rodriguez (Delta College) on the mound Thursday night in Duluth. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2504