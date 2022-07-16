SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Saturday, July 16

Sports
News reporting
Honkers race past mistake-prone Bucks

The Rochester Honkers won for the second straight game, this time blasting the Waterloo Bucks 11-2.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 15, 2022 11:51 PM
ROCHESTER -- The Rochester Honkers took advantage of four Waterloo Bucks errors and ran off with an 11-2 win in Northwoods League baseball Friday at Mayo Field.

The Honkers scored in bunches, getting three runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

Rochester moved to 5-3 in the season's second half. The Bucks are 1-7.

Nico Regino and Alex Ritzer each had two of the Honkers' six hits. Ritzer finished with a game-high four RBIs.

Jacob Smith was the Honkers' starting pitcher. He worked five innings and allowed just one hit and one run. Jack Maruskin, Jacob Mead, Max Meyer and Kevin Dowdell each pitched one inning for the Honkers.

Rochester plays at the St. Cloud Rox at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the first of a two-game series.

Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2659

By Staff reports
