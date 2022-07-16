Honkers race past mistake-prone Bucks

ROCHESTER -- The Rochester Honkers took advantage of four Waterloo Bucks errors and ran off with an 11-2 win in Northwoods League baseball Friday at Mayo Field.

The Honkers scored in bunches, getting three runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

Rochester moved to 5-3 in the season's second half. The Bucks are 1-7.

Nico Regino and Alex Ritzer each had two of the Honkers' six hits. Ritzer finished with a game-high four RBIs.

Jacob Smith was the Honkers' starting pitcher. He worked five innings and allowed just one hit and one run. Jack Maruskin, Jacob Mead, Max Meyer and Kevin Dowdell each pitched one inning for the Honkers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester plays at the St. Cloud Rox at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the first of a two-game series.

Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2659