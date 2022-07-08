Honkers rally from 4-0 deficit to dust the Mud Puppies

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers came from behind on Thursday night to defeat the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-4 at Mayo Field in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to improve to 2-0 in the second half of the season.

The Mud Puppies scored two runs in both the second and third innings. Jackson Hauge (Minnesota State, Mankato) got the scoring started with a solo home run, his second of the summer. Minnesota added another in the second on a Ben Vujovich (St. Thomas) RBI single.

The Mud Puppies scored another pair of runs in the third on RBI singles off the bats of Hauge and Jack Leverenz (Indiana Kokomo). After that, the Honkers worked their way back.

Dario Gomez (Nevada), making his Honkers debut, drove in the first Rochester run in the third. The Honkers later added four in the sixth and three in the seventh to take the lead for good. They did it in the sixth thanks to five walks, including two with the bases loaded to Gomez, tying the game, and Michael Carico (Davidson) to take their first lead.

Michael Brown (Washington) extended the lead in the seventh with a two-run double and he later scored on a wild pitch.

Gomez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in his debut while Tyler White was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Brown was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

The Rochester bullpen was again stellar. Frank Craska (Lafayette) picked up his team high third win after throwing three scoreless innings in relief. Jacob Mead (Finlandia), Andrew Duran (Arkansas) and Sebastian Mejia (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) each followed with a scoreless inning.

The Honkers will host the St. Cloud Rox at 6 p.m. Friday. Noah Rooney (Minnesota) will start on the mound for the Honkers. Derek Lilledahl, a Triton grad, is a relief pitcher for the Rox.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2580