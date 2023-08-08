Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers rally to defeat Waterloo

Rochester overcame a six-run deficit to snap a two-game losing skid.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:24 PM

WATERLOO — Thanks to a five-run sixth inning and a three-run seventh, the Rochester Honkers were able to overcome a six-run deficit to defeat the Waterloo Bucks 9-8 Monday night in Waterloo.

Rochester is now 13-17 in the second half of the season and 31-33 overall. Though it has been eliminated from the playoffs, it still has an opportunity to finish the year with an above .500 mark. Waterloo falls to 20-10 and 34-30.

The Bucks took a 6-0 lead after four innings, getting to Honkers' starter Drew Peters for six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Yet, the Honkers made it a game with five runs in the sixth.

Petey Craska delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded, before coming around to score on a Mattie Thomas three-run home run to right field to make it 6-5.

A pair of sacrifice flys from Brendan O'Sullivan and Craska scored a pair of runs, before Dario Gomez scored on a single from Kimo Fukofuka to make it an 8-6 Honkers lead.

The Bucks would answer with two in their half of the seventh, but the Honkers would score in the ninth with a Carson Stevens run-scoring ground-out.

Corbin Baker retired the three batters he faced in order to record the save after he came on in relief after a lead-off single in the ninth.

The Honkers have a day off on Tuesday, before starting a two-game series on the road against the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Link to full box score

Find more news important to you

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Get Local

