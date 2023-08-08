Honkers rally to defeat Waterloo

WATERLOO — Thanks to a five-run sixth inning and a three-run seventh, the Rochester Honkers were able to overcome a six-run deficit to defeat the Waterloo Bucks 9-8 Monday night in Waterloo.

Rochester is now 13-17 in the second half of the season and 31-33 overall. Though it has been eliminated from the playoffs, it still has an opportunity to finish the year with an above .500 mark. Waterloo falls to 20-10 and 34-30.

The Bucks took a 6-0 lead after four innings, getting to Honkers' starter Drew Peters for six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Yet, the Honkers made it a game with five runs in the sixth.

Petey Craska delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded, before coming around to score on a Mattie Thomas three-run home run to right field to make it 6-5.

A pair of sacrifice flys from Brendan O'Sullivan and Craska scored a pair of runs, before Dario Gomez scored on a single from Kimo Fukofuka to make it an 8-6 Honkers lead.

The Bucks would answer with two in their half of the seventh, but the Honkers would score in the ninth with a Carson Stevens run-scoring ground-out.

Corbin Baker retired the three batters he faced in order to record the save after he came on in relief after a lead-off single in the ninth.

The Honkers have a day off on Tuesday, before starting a two-game series on the road against the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Link to full box score