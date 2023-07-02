Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers roughed up by MoonDogs, on the ropes in first-half title chase

Needing a win to keep pace in the chase for a first-half division championship, the Rochester Honkers fell flat in a 12-3 loss to Mankato on Saturday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:46 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers' backs are against the wall in the chase for the first-half championship in the Northwoods League's Great Plains East Division.

The Honkers were thumped 12-3 by the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday night at Mayo Field, leaving Rochester two games back of first-place Eau Claire and a game behind second-place Thunder Bay with two games to go in the first half of the NWL season.

The winner of the first-half division title earns a spot in the postseason.

Find more news important to you

The good news for the Honkers: Their final two games of the first half come against Eau Claire — at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in Eau Claire and at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Rochester. The Honkers need to win both of those games and have Thunder Bay lose in order to win a first-half championship.

Mankato never trailed in Saturday's game, scoring a run in the second inning, two in the third inning and five in the fourth to build an early 8-0 lead.

Honkers starter Cole Mahlum struggled from the get-go, lasting 2 1/3 innings and surrending three runs on one hit, with two strikeouts and 10 walks. Frank Craska's fate was similar as he took over in the third. Craska allowed five runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Kimo Fukofuka had two of the Honkers' five hits, while shortstop Brendan O'Sullivan hit a two-run home run.

BOX SCORE: Mankato 12, Rochester 3

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
