Honkers roughed up by MoonDogs, on the ropes in first-half title chase

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers' backs are against the wall in the chase for the first-half championship in the Northwoods League's Great Plains East Division.

The Honkers were thumped 12-3 by the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday night at Mayo Field, leaving Rochester two games back of first-place Eau Claire and a game behind second-place Thunder Bay with two games to go in the first half of the NWL season.

The winner of the first-half division title earns a spot in the postseason.

The good news for the Honkers: Their final two games of the first half come against Eau Claire — at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in Eau Claire and at 6:35 p.m. Monday in Rochester. The Honkers need to win both of those games and have Thunder Bay lose in order to win a first-half championship.

Mankato never trailed in Saturday's game, scoring a run in the second inning, two in the third inning and five in the fourth to build an early 8-0 lead.

Honkers starter Cole Mahlum struggled from the get-go, lasting 2 1/3 innings and surrending three runs on one hit, with two strikeouts and 10 walks. Frank Craska's fate was similar as he took over in the third. Craska allowed five runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Kimo Fukofuka had two of the Honkers' five hits, while shortstop Brendan O'Sullivan hit a two-run home run.

BOX SCORE: Mankato 12, Rochester 3