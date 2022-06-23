SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers score game-winner in bottom of the ninth

It was the third straight win for the Rochester Honkers as they beat the Waterloo Bucks 9-8.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 22, 2022 11:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Rochester Honkers won for the third straight time on Wednesday, beating the Waterloo Bucks 9-8 in Northwoods League action as they scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning at Mayo Field.

The Honkers had built a 7-1 lead in the second inning. But the Bucks bounced back with four runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

It was a huge game for Alex Pimentel. The Rochester center fielder had two hits, one of them a home run and drove in five runs. Nico Regino went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Colby Wilkerson, Theo Hardy and Tyler White had two hits apiece.

The Honkers used six pitchers. Jakob Guardado got the start and lasted 4 1/3 innings. He allowed six runs, five of them earned.

The Honkers are now 10-12 overall and play at Eau Claire at 7 p.m. Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2432

Also Read
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Sports
No. 1-ranked Med City FC organizes itself for another win
Med City FC stretched its record to 9-0-1 with a 2-0 win over Dakota Fusion FC on Wednesday.
June 22, 2022 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run
Local
Law Enforcement Torch Run ends day in Rochester
The annual event raises funds and support for the Minnesota Summer Special Olympics.
June 22, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Fest
Photos: Rochesterfest 2022
See photos from a variety of community events running June 18 - 26, 2022.
June 22, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Sports
Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion Men's soccer on June 22, 2022
Med City FC defeated Dakota Fusion 2-0 in a soccer game on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester.
June 22, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
a5c240303f2b2353306a4a40ae5b1db4.jpg
Sports
Holland-based soccer camp coming to Rochester
Rochester United FC owner Matthew Fatehi is bringing a five-day soccer camp to Rochester in July. Professional coaches from Holland will be doing the instructing.
June 22, 2022 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Title IX
Exclusive
Minnesota
Title IX: Barriers remain to achieve equity in sports
The lack of Black female head coaches and national calls to ban transgender female athletes from women's athletics are just two of many barriers standing in the way of equity across sports. Because of these barriers, has Title IX worked?
June 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Pitching carries Honkers past Bucks
Starting pitcher Frank Craska worked 7 1/3 strong innings and the Rochester Honkers beat the Waterloo Bucks 7-2.
June 21, 2022 10:08 PM