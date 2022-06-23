Honkers score game-winner in bottom of the ninth

The Rochester Honkers won for the third straight time on Wednesday, beating the Waterloo Bucks 9-8 in Northwoods League action as they scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning at Mayo Field.

The Honkers had built a 7-1 lead in the second inning. But the Bucks bounced back with four runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

It was a huge game for Alex Pimentel. The Rochester center fielder had two hits, one of them a home run and drove in five runs. Nico Regino went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Colby Wilkerson, Theo Hardy and Tyler White had two hits apiece.

The Honkers used six pitchers. Jakob Guardado got the start and lasted 4 1/3 innings. He allowed six runs, five of them earned.

The Honkers are now 10-12 overall and play at Eau Claire at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2432