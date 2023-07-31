Honkers' slide continues with loss to Minot

MINOT — The Rochester Honkers fell for the fifth time in their last six games on Sunday, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Minot Hot Tots in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers made a nice run at Minot in the fourth inning when they scored four of their five runs. But they only managed one run the rest of the way.

Frank Craska took the pitching loss, dropping his record to 1-2 overall. Craska pitched five innings and allowed five hits and two runs. He struck out five.

Jackson Lux worked the other three innings, permitting five hits and four runs, three earned.

Petey Craska led the Honkers offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles. He drove in three runs.

Rochester finished with just eight hits. Nobody else had more than one.

The Honkers are off until Thursday when they host the Waterloo Bucks at 12:05 p.m.

Rochester is 11-14 in the second half of the Northwoods League season.