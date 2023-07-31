Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Honkers' slide continues with loss to Minot

The Rochester Honkers lost for the fifth time in six games on Sunday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:23 PM

MINOT — The Rochester Honkers fell for the fifth time in their last six games on Sunday, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Minot Hot Tots in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers made a nice run at Minot in the fourth inning when they scored four of their five runs. But they only managed one run the rest of the way.

Frank Craska took the pitching loss, dropping his record to 1-2 overall. Craska pitched five innings and allowed five hits and two runs. He struck out five.

Find more news important to you

Jackson Lux worked the other three innings, permitting five hits and four runs, three earned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petey Craska led the Honkers offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles. He drove in three runs.

Rochester finished with just eight hits. Nobody else had more than one.

The Honkers are off until Thursday when they host the Waterloo Bucks at 12:05 p.m.

Rochester is 11-14 in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC takes home Minnesota Super Cup championship
23m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Eight-run sixth inning propels Honkers over Minot
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose ninth inning lead then walked off in Bismarck
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0034.JPG
Minnesota
13 questions with a 13-year-old tractor mechanic
6m ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
St. Michael celebrates.jpg
Prep
St. Michael rallies in Rochester to repeat as state Legion champion
5h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
OPED-CONGRESS-MARIJUANA-EDITORIAL-HC
Local
Olmsted County commissioners next to discuss cannabis business ban
15h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
mss_Red Wing_exterior.jpg
Health
Red Wing's Mayo Clinic Health System hospital tops state for social responsibility. How did Rochester do?
16h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden