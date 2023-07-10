Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honkers' slide in second half continues

The Thunder Bay Border Cats knocked off the Rochester Honkers 10-4 on Sunday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 7:59 PM

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — The Rochester Honkers fell for the fifth time in their last seven games, losing to the Thunder Bay Border Cats 10-4 in Northwoods League baseball on Sunday.

The Border Cats beat the Honkers despite committing four errors while Rochester had none. Both teams finished with nine hits.

Drew Peters took the pitching loss for the Honkers. He worked the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and five earned runs.

Andrew Guidara and Nico Regino each had two hits for the Honkers, who dipped to 2-4 in the Northwoods League season’s second half.

The Honkers host the Bismark Larks at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

