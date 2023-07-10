Honkers' slide in second half continues

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — The Rochester Honkers fell for the fifth time in their last seven games, losing to the Thunder Bay Border Cats 10-4 in Northwoods League baseball on Sunday.

The Border Cats beat the Honkers despite committing four errors while Rochester had none. Both teams finished with nine hits.

Drew Peters took the pitching loss for the Honkers. He worked the first 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and five earned runs.

Andrew Guidara and Nico Regino each had two hits for the Honkers, who dipped to 2-4 in the Northwoods League season’s second half.

The Honkers host the Bismark Larks at 6:35 p.m. Monday.

