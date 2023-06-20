Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers slip past Express behind pitching, just enough hitting

Nico Regino homered and Will Lavin was strong as the Honkers' starting pitcher in their 3-2 win over Eau Claire.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:54 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers won their second straight game on Monday, beating the Eau Claire Express 3-2 in Northwoods League action at Mayo Field.

The Honkers got all three of their runs in the fourth inning. Rochester finished the game with six hits and had four errors.

No Honker had more than one hit. Nico Regino homered and drove in one run.

Winning pitcher was Will Lavin. He worked four innings and allowed just three hits and one run. Lavin lowered his ERA to a miniscule 1.04. Trevor Lee, Easton Richter and Greyson Christian also pitched for Rochester. Richter went 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit and two walks.

The Honkers (13-8 overlal) play the Express against Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Game summary:

Game Box Score

