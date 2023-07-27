Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Honkers split doubleheader with Waterloo

Rochester had an offensive outburst in game one, but couldn't replicate that performance in the nightcap.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 26, 2023 at 11:25 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers split a doubleheader with the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday, winning the first game 16-5, before losing 6-4 in the nightcap at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 10-11 in the second half and 28-27 overall, while the Bucks are 15-6 and 29-26. The first game was a make-up of Saturday's rain-out, which led to two seven-inning games on Wednesday.

Find more news important to you

In game one, the Honkers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, before a nine-run fourth broke open the game.

Rochester sent 13 to the plate, recording five hits. Led by Nico Regino's 4-for-5 night at the plate, the Honkers finished with 14 hits with eight of nine starters recording a base knock. Regino and Ben North each finished with three RBIs as well.

Daniel Willie earned the win, allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings. Zach Gwost delivered two shutout innings in relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game two saw the Honkers' offense keep the momentum going with single runs in the first and second innings after Paul Schoenfeld scored on wild pitches in each frame.

Yet, the Bucks responded with a run in the third, before five more in the fourth. Elliot Good delivered the big blow in the inning with a three-run homer to make it 6-2. Rochester answered with two in their half of the fourth.

Schoenfeld kept his good night going, smacking a two-run homer to right field.

After having trouble with his control, Honkers starter Cole Mahlum took the loss. He walked seven and allowed four hits that led to six runs.

Trevor Lee and Frank Craska pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, out of the bullpen to keep the Honkers in it.

The Honkers had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but North grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Rochester starts a four-game road trip at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in Bismarck.

Game one box score

ADVERTISEMENT

Game two box score

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Hayford, Pearson spark Royals to road win over Miesville
10m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_0485.jpeg
Sports
Med City FC to face Minnesota United MLS Next in Minnesota Super Cup final
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
042321-GIRLS-GOLF-08930.jpg
Sports
Byron's Dockter in middle of pack at Minnesota Women's Amateur Championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


072623-Breland at the Olmsted County Fair
Arts and Entertainment
Breland entertains, small, appreciative crowd at Olmsted County Fair
17m ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
072623-Olmsted County Fair
Members Only
Local
Photos: Olmsted County Fair 2023
34m ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Public works existing.jpg
Local
Olmsted County seeks Rochester zoning change with $16.7 million in construction planned
4h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_8639.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board gives superintendent Kent Pekel a favorable review for leadership during crises
9h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer