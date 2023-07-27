Honkers split doubleheader with Waterloo

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers split a doubleheader with the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday, winning the first game 16-5, before losing 6-4 in the nightcap at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 10-11 in the second half and 28-27 overall, while the Bucks are 15-6 and 29-26. The first game was a make-up of Saturday's rain-out, which led to two seven-inning games on Wednesday.

In game one, the Honkers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, before a nine-run fourth broke open the game.

Rochester sent 13 to the plate, recording five hits. Led by Nico Regino's 4-for-5 night at the plate, the Honkers finished with 14 hits with eight of nine starters recording a base knock. Regino and Ben North each finished with three RBIs as well.

Daniel Willie earned the win, allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings. Zach Gwost delivered two shutout innings in relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game two saw the Honkers' offense keep the momentum going with single runs in the first and second innings after Paul Schoenfeld scored on wild pitches in each frame.

Yet, the Bucks responded with a run in the third, before five more in the fourth. Elliot Good delivered the big blow in the inning with a three-run homer to make it 6-2. Rochester answered with two in their half of the fourth.

Schoenfeld kept his good night going, smacking a two-run homer to right field.

After having trouble with his control, Honkers starter Cole Mahlum took the loss. He walked seven and allowed four hits that led to six runs.

Trevor Lee and Frank Craska pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, out of the bullpen to keep the Honkers in it.

The Honkers had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but North grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Rochester starts a four-game road trip at 6:35 p.m. Thursday in Bismarck.

Game one box score

ADVERTISEMENT

Game two box score