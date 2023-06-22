Honkers split doubleheader in Duluth

DULUTH — The Rochester Honkers' bats got going early but fell silent in the nightcap as the Honkers split a doubleheader against the Duluth Huskies, winning the first game 8-5 and dropping the second game 3-1 Wednesday in Duluth.

The Honkers are now 14-10 overall and in a three-way tie with Thunder Bay (12-8) and Duluth (13-9) in the Great Plains East Division.

The Honkers jumped out 5-0 in the opener, thanks to a four-run first.

Rochester tallied just one hit in the frame — a Ben North two-run single — taking advantage of four walks and a hit by pitch.

Duluth would cut it to 5-4 with a pair of runs in each the second and third inning off of Rochester starter Kaden Wickersham, who was charged with four runs on seven hits in three innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, Frank Craska and Michael Banderas would come out of the Rochester bullpen and allow just one run in six innings.

Craska earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in three innings, while Banderas tossed three hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts to pick up the save.

Ben North would collect his third RBI with a run-scoring single in the fifth and helped deliver another run after a throwing error by the catcher on his attempted steal allowed Jakob Guardado to score to lead 8-5.

In game two, the Honkers managed just five hits on the night but took a 1-0 lead in the eighth on a Nico Regino solo homer to center. Yet, the following half inning saw the Huskies load the bases with nobody out via a pair of walks and a hit by pitch. Kasen Wells then cleared the bases with a two-out triple to give Duluth a 3-1 lead.

It proved to be the game-winner.

Honkers' starter Daniel Willie tossed six shutout innings, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts.

The Honkers are back in action Thursday when they return home against Eau Claire (11-11). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.

Box score for game one

ADVERTISEMENT

Box score for game two