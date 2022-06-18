SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers strike early, then ride Rodriguez's pitching

David Rodriguez turned in a strong six innings pitched in the Rochester Honkers' 4-2 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
June 17, 2022 10:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Rochester Honkers got a strong pitching performance from David Rodriguez on Friday en route to beating the Minnesota Mud Puppies 4-2 in Northwoods League baseball at Mayo Field.

Rodriguez pitched six innings and allowed just four hits and two runs, only one of them earned. The San Joaquin Delta College sophomore upped his record to 1-1 overall.

Both teams started off well offensively. The Mud Puppies scored twice in the top of the first inning, then the Honkers answed with three runs in their half of the inning.

Zach Meddings led Rochester offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

The Honkers finished with just five hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester is now 7-11 overall. It has Saturday off, then hosts Duluth at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2377

Also Read
Police Lights
Local
Suspect arrested for shooting outside Rochester gas station Wednesday
The suspect is being held on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
June 17, 2022 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Quarry Hill
Local
Rochester’s natural area management planning process underway
Public meeting set for June 23 to hear ideas regarding city's natural resources.
June 17, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MEd City FC Andres Garcia
Sports
Med City FC striker Garcia hopes pro soccer is next
Andres Garcia, a 2021 Austin High School graduate, has had a great second season with Med City FC, after starring for St. Cloud State University as a freshman.
June 17, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
What to read next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers turn to offense to beat St. Cloud
The Rochester Honkers had 13 hits en route to beating the St. Cloud Rox 13-11 on Thursday.
June 16, 2022 11:13 PM
18e9d01c038309cfb5974c75e04f5569.jpg
Sports
Bolder Options director Robinson set for huge Saturday
Scott Robinson is directing his final Sportacular Tailgate Challenge, which happens Saturday at Mayo Field. Robinson, Bolder Options Program Director the last 12 years, is stepping down in September from a position that has been dear to his heart.
June 16, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers dropped second straight game
Starting pitcher Lance Santerre lasted just 2 2/3 innings as the Rochester Honkers lost 10-8 to the Willmar Stingers.
June 15, 2022 11:52 PM
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Strong pitching carries Royals past Lake City
The Rochester Royals defeated the Lake City Serpents 9-1 in amateur baseball on Wednesday.
June 15, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports