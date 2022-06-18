Honkers strike early, then ride Rodriguez's pitching

The Rochester Honkers got a strong pitching performance from David Rodriguez on Friday en route to beating the Minnesota Mud Puppies 4-2 in Northwoods League baseball at Mayo Field.

Rodriguez pitched six innings and allowed just four hits and two runs, only one of them earned. The San Joaquin Delta College sophomore upped his record to 1-1 overall.

Both teams started off well offensively. The Mud Puppies scored twice in the top of the first inning, then the Honkers answed with three runs in their half of the inning.

Zach Meddings led Rochester offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

The Honkers finished with just five hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester is now 7-11 overall. It has Saturday off, then hosts Duluth at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2377