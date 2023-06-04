99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers struggle to contain Mankato offense in blowout loss

Rochester had allowed just eight runs in its first five games, but the MoonDogs bats were too much to handle on Saturday night.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:01 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers pitching staff had been one of the best through the first five games of the Northwoods League season.

Yet, nobody told the Mankato MoonDogs that.

The Moondogs finished with 14 runs on 13 hits as they sprinted past the Honkers 14-5 on Saturday night at Mayo Field.

The Honkers (4-2) had allowed just eight runs in five games to begin the season.

The MoonDogs scored in every inning except for two, they led 6-0 after five and 10-2 after seven. Kip Fougerousse went 5-for-5, reaching base seven times with a pair of RBI, while Joe Hauser, Max Williams and Ty Rumsey all homered to pace Mankato

Ben North was the only one to finish with multiple hits, going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI.

The Honkers return to action at 5:05 p.m. Sunday when they host the La Crosse Loggers.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
