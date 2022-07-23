SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers stung in extras by Stingers

Rochester tied it in the ninth to send the two teams into extras for the second consecutive day. But a day after the Honkers walked the Stingers off in the ninth it was Willmar that turned the tables with a six-run 11th .

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 22, 2022 10:47 PM
ROCHESTER — A day after a Dario Gomez RBI single delivered the walk-off victory, the Rochester Honkers once again found themselves in extra innings with the Willmar Stingers on Friday.

Only this time, the Honkers weren't able to replicate the same magic.

And although they came close, a six-run 11th inning proved to be too much to overcome as the Honkers fell to the Stingers 10-7 in front of 1,248 people at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 7-5 in the second half and 22-24 overall, while the Stingers improve to 9-3, 30-16.

The Stingers took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth, before the Honkers answered with two on an E6 and a bases loaded walk.

The score remained that way until ninth until a two-out rally put runners on first and second for Alex Ritzer, who came through with the game-tying single.

After the teams traded zeros, Willmar blew it open with a six-run 11th. Joey Walls delivered the big blow with a three-run home run to make it 10-4.

Yet, the Honkers refused to go down quietly.

Five consecutive hitters reached base with one out. An Alex Pimentel two-run single made it 10-7 and after Zachary Meddings drew a walk, Rochester had the bases loaded with one down.

But Nate Chester and Joe Longo were retired in order to end the game.

The Honkers will look to bounce back on the road Saturday against the Eau Claire Express. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Link to full box score

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
