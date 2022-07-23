Honkers stung in extras by Stingers

ROCHESTER — A day after a Dario Gomez RBI single delivered the walk-off victory, the Rochester Honkers once again found themselves in extra innings with the Willmar Stingers on Friday.

Only this time, the Honkers weren't able to replicate the same magic.

And although they came close, a six-run 11th inning proved to be too much to overcome as the Honkers fell to the Stingers 10-7 in front of 1,248 people at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 7-5 in the second half and 22-24 overall, while the Stingers improve to 9-3, 30-16.

The Stingers took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth, before the Honkers answered with two on an E6 and a bases loaded walk.

The score remained that way until ninth until a two-out rally put runners on first and second for Alex Ritzer, who came through with the game-tying single.

After the teams traded zeros, Willmar blew it open with a six-run 11th. Joey Walls delivered the big blow with a three-run home run to make it 10-4.

Yet, the Honkers refused to go down quietly.

Five consecutive hitters reached base with one out. An Alex Pimentel two-run single made it 10-7 and after Zachary Meddings drew a walk, Rochester had the bases loaded with one down.

But Nate Chester and Joe Longo were retired in order to end the game.

The Honkers will look to bounce back on the road Saturday against the Eau Claire Express. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

