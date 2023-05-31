99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Honkers sweep Waterloo to start year with back-to-back wins

Rochester used a good start from Daniel Zang and three hits from Griffen Sotomayer to get past the Bucks.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:55 PM

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Rochester Honkers received a good start from Daniel Zang and had another good offensive showing on Tuesday night in Waterloo.

In the end, it led to a sweep with a 7-3 victory over the Bucks.

Zang was given the victory by the official scorer after going 4 2/3 shutout innings where he allowed just three hits, while striking out two.

The Honkers took the lead with a three-run fifth on a Jared Davis two-run double and a Griffen Sotomayor run-scoring single.

Sotomayor led the Honkers offense, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Rochester would add three more in the sixth, thanks to a pair of run-scoring doubles from Jakob Guardado and Marco Castillo, to go up 6-0.

The Honkers are back in action at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday when they take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats for the home opener at Mayo Field.

Link to box score

By Staff reports
