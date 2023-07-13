Honkers swept by Duluth in doubleheader

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers pitching staff had a hard time containing the Duluth Huskies offense on Wednesday.

The Huskies scored double digit runs in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader en route to the sweep with a 10-5 and 11-7 victories at Mayo Field.

Rochester falls to 4-6 in the second half and 22-21 overall, while Duluth improves to 6-3 and 22-19.

The Honkers had a 4-2 lead entering the eighth in game one, which was delayed two hours due to rain.

Yet, highlighted by a Brylan West grand slam, the Huskies would score eight in the eighth to surge ahead 10-4. They would ride it out from there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers finished with 12 hits but left 11 on base.

The Huskies kept the momentum from game one into the nightcap by taking a 5-1 lead. But Petey Craska smacked a grand slam to tie the game in the fifth for the Honkers.

Duluth would score three in the sixth, before the Honkers would answer with two in their half of the inning on a two-run single by Dario Gomez, who went 6-for-10 on the day after going 4-for-5 in game one.

Yet, the Huskies would put the game away with three runs in the eighth.

The Honkers will look to bounce back against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.

Link to game one box score

Link to game two box score