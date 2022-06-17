SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers turn to offense to beat St. Cloud

The Rochester Honkers had 13 hits en route to beating the St. Cloud Rox 13-11 on Thursday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
June 16, 2022 11:13 PM
The Rochester Honkers broke out of a two-game losing streak on Thurday, using lots of offense to beat the St. Cloud Rox 13-11 in Northwoods League baseball at Mayo Field.

The Honkers finished with 13 hits. Tyler White had three of them. Alex Pimentel, Michael Brown and Kevin Dowdell had two apiece.

Dowdell made a huge impact, with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Michael Carico homered and had four RBIs for Rochester.

The Rox built a 9-1 lead in the top of the second inning, scoring eight runs in that frame. The Honkers also had big innings, with four runs in the fifth, three in the seventh and four in the ninth.

Jakob Guardado pitched five innings for the Honkers, allowing five hits and four runs, though just one of those runs was earned.

St. Cloud totaled nine hits.

The Honkers host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Complete box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2360

