SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers use balanced attack to defeat MoonDogs

The Honkers improved to 14-17 with a 9-3 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 02, 2022 11:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers had six different players drive in a run as they earned a two-game split with the Mankato MoonDogs by posting a 9-5 victory on Saturday night at Mayo Field.

The Honkers have now won three of their past four games and are 14-17 overall. Mankato had held off the Honkers 12-10 on Friday.

Also Read
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers comeback falls just short against Mankato
The Honkers fall to 13-17 with a 12-10 loss to the MoonDogs.
July 01, 2022 10:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers post second straight victory
The Rochester Honkers improve to 13-16 with a 6-2 win in Duluth.
June 30, 2022 12:31 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

The Honkers trailed 5-3 before taking the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alex Ritzer drove in the first run of the inning for the Honkers with a ground out. Austin Davis, Alex Pimentel and Nico Regino followed with run-scoring singles.

Davis, Regino and Tyler White were all 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Honkers. White is now hitting .368 this season and Regino is batting .353.

White and Carson Stevens both scored two runs while Ritzer had two RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Craska, the second of three Honkers pitchers, earned the win. He threw three scoreless innings as he allowed three hits, struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Sean Ross had a big game for the MoonDogs. He went 3-for-4 with a home run, his fourth of the season, and had five RBIs.

The Honkers will play at the La Crosse (Wis.) Loggers at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Cam Holycross (1-1, 5.06 ERA) is the probable starting pitcher for the Honkers and Matthew Linskey (0-0, 1.29 ERA) is expected to start for the Loggers.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2535

Related Topics: ROCHESTER HONKERSROCHESTERNORTHWOODS LEAGUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
JACK.MALINSKI.action.jpeg
Sports
Smart guy: Malinski ready to take over as captain of Austin Bruins
Jack Malinski's coaches say his best on-ice trait is his Hockey IQ. The Lakeville South graduate showed that in spades last season for the Austin Bruins. It's part of what made him so well-liked in the locker room, and it's a big reason why -- following the Bruins' main tryout camp this week -- he's been named the Bruins' captain for 2022-23.
July 02, 2022 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
479745424517f0bd635b7eb279de8ee5.jpg
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: Lyons done coaching, returns to Rochester to begin life's next chapter
Dan Lyons, a 2003 Century grad who played 12 years of pro baseball, is almost done playing. He has also stepped aside from coaching to take a job in the business world in Rochester.
July 02, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
JENS.RICHARDS.commits.jpg
Sports
'This is the place for me': Another Austin Bruin headed to Division I
Jens Richards was a standout for two seasons with the Northstar Christian Academy team in Alexandria, then for two seasons with the Austin Bruins. On Friday, he accomplished another goal by committing to play Division I college hockey at the University of Vermont.
July 01, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
070222.SMITH.MUG.jpg
Sports
Former Austin Bruin CJ Smith enjoying AHL title, keeping eyes on NHL career
CJ Smith produced 92 points in two seasons with the Austin Bruins nearly a decade ago. The Des Moines native has since had a solid professional career, playing 15 games in the NHL and winning the American Hockey League title this season with the Chicago Wolves, the top minor-league affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.
July 01, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman