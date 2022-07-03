Honkers use balanced attack to defeat MoonDogs

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers had six different players drive in a run as they earned a two-game split with the Mankato MoonDogs by posting a 9-5 victory on Saturday night at Mayo Field.

The Honkers have now won three of their past four games and are 14-17 overall. Mankato had held off the Honkers 12-10 on Friday.

The Honkers trailed 5-3 before taking the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alex Ritzer drove in the first run of the inning for the Honkers with a ground out. Austin Davis, Alex Pimentel and Nico Regino followed with run-scoring singles.

Davis, Regino and Tyler White were all 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Honkers. White is now hitting .368 this season and Regino is batting .353.

White and Carson Stevens both scored two runs while Ritzer had two RBIs.

Frank Craska, the second of three Honkers pitchers, earned the win. He threw three scoreless innings as he allowed three hits, struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Sean Ross had a big game for the MoonDogs. He went 3-for-4 with a home run, his fourth of the season, and had five RBIs.

The Honkers will play at the La Crosse (Wis.) Loggers at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Cam Holycross (1-1, 5.06 ERA) is the probable starting pitcher for the Honkers and Matthew Linskey (0-0, 1.29 ERA) is expected to start for the Loggers.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2535