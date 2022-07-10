Honkers use nine pitchers in falling to St. Cloud

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers dropped their second-straight game, losing to the St. Cloud Rox 6-3 in Northwoods League baseball at Mayo Field on Saturday.

The Honkers used an astronomical nine pitchers, each of them throwing one inning. The Rox went through five pitchers.

St. Cloud managed just four hits but still got six runs as it also took advantage of seven Rochester walks.

Dario Gomez paced the Honkers’ offense by going 2-for-4. Nobody else had more than one hit.

St. Cloud built a quick 3-0 first-inning lead. Rochester tied the game at 3-all in the sixth before the Rox turned in a three-run eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers are 2-2 in the season’s second half and play again at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, hosting the La Crosse Loggers.

Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2600