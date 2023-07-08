Honkers use timely hits, strong arms to top Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — After a tough start to the second half of the Northwoods League season, the Rochester Honkers have changed gears over the past two days.

After dropping two games by a combined six runs to start the second half, Rochester’s bats have come alive and the Honkers’ arms have heated up.

That was the case again Friday, as Rochester scored four times in the top of the third inning — more than enough run support for the three pitchers who threw in the game — en route to a 5-2 Northwoods League baseball win against the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

The Honkers used some patience at the plate, combined with some power hitting at key moments, to build a 4-0 lead in the third, a lead they didn’t give up.

Rochester used three walks and RBI doubles by Nico Regino and Mattie Thomas — the former driving in one run, the latter coming with the bases loaded and driving in three.

The trio of Holden Garcia, Corbin Barker and Frank Craska took care of the rest from the mound.

Garcia went the first 5⅓ innings, allowing just one run on two hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. He earned the win, his first of the season.

Barker bridged the gap between starter and closer, going 2⅔, striking out five batters and allowing one run on two hits.

Craska closed the door in the ninth, pitching a no-hit inning and getting Border Cats leadoff man Travis Chestnut swinging to end the game.

The Honkers are now 2-2 in the second half, while the Border Cats drop to 0-4.

The teams meet again at Thunder Bay at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, then close their series at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

BOX SCORE: Honkers 5, Border Cats 2